Children's Healthcare of Atlanta expansion could add 1,000 new jobs

The completion of the Arthur M. Blank Hospital could bring 4,500 jobs to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's North Druid Hills campus, including 1,000 new positions, the Atlanta Business Journal reported Feb. 21.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is anticipating the hospital will see its first patient by fall 2024, according to the report. The 19-story, 446-bed hospital is the centerpiece of a $2.2 billion expansion on its 78-acre campus.

A majority of Arthur M. Blank Hospital's future employees currently work at nearby Egleston Hospital, according to the report. It is unclear what will happen to that hospital, the report said.