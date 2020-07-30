Children's Hospital of Philadelphia warns of furloughs amid 'continued uncertainty'

Facing an expected $227 million budget shortfall, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said it plans to implement furloughs and require staff to use paid time off, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The children's hospital network said it expects to report a $227 million deficit in the fiscal year ended June 30. It has not reported its financial results.



"In light of reduced revenue stemming from these reductions — including the cancellation of elective surgeries and procedures which have since resumed — we are planning for continued uncertainty," a hospital spokesperson told the Inquirer.

It is unclear how many of the hospital's 14,000 employees will be affected by the cost-cutting plan.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Georgia hospital to close in October

Chicago's Mercy Hospital to close in 2021

Financial fallout from COVID-19: 9 latest hospital layoffs and closures

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.