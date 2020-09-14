Chicago church wipes out $19M in medical debt

A church in Chicago raised enough money to pay off more than $19 million in unpaid medical debt, according to The Christian Post.

The church, Vive Chicago, worked with the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to pay off Chicago residents' unpaid medical bills. The church raised $100,000, which RIP Medical Debt used to forgive medical debt for pennies on the dollar.

The donation is part of a larger campaign that aims to erase $78 million in medical debt for about 71,000 families in Illinois' Cook County.

RIP Medical Debt works with several organizations to help wipe out unpaid medical debt, and can now buy the debt directly from hospitals, the HHS Office of Inspector General said in July.

