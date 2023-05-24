CarePoint seeks financial support after safety-net hospitals convert to nonprofits

The Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne, N.J., city councils have all passed resolutions supporting CarePoint Health Systems' application for state and federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.

CarePoint operates a safety net hospital in each of the three communities. With CarePoint continuing to provide charity care to more than 50,000 uninsured and underinsured Hudson County residents a year — and with its nonprofit conversion receiving state approval — the health system said it needs more financial support from the state and federal levels.

CarePoint would use the funds to upgrade their facilities, expand services and recruit more providers to meet the increased demand for care.

"This critically necessary funding will also enable CarePoint to continue serving a patient mix that is 80 percent African American and Hispanic with a high percentage of underinsured, uninsured and Medicaid patients," CarePoint President and CEO Achintya Moulick, MD, said in a May 24 news release.