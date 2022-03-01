California hospital to lay off 104 employees

MarinHealth Medical Center is laying off 104 revenue cycle and supply chain employees in April after entering into a contract with Optum to provide those services, according to a notice filed with state regulators in February.

Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth said that as a result of the contract with Optum, all non-contractual revenue cycle and supply chain employees will be terminated from employment with the hospital on April 9.

"We anticipate that Optum will offer jobs to most laid-off employees," MarinHealth said in the layoff notice sent to state regulators.

The health system said the layoffs would affect 48 employees in Greenbrae, 41 in San Rafael, 12 in Larkspur and three in Novato.



MarinHealth and Optum announced their partnership in January. They said the goal of the partnership is to increase operational efficiency and streamline nonclinical administrative processes.