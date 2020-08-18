California hospital lays off 40 staff members

Citing patient volume changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, MemorialCare's Long Beach (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center has laid off 40 staff members, according to The Grunion.

The layoffs, which occurred last week, mainly affect administrative and management positions, the hospital's CEO told the publication.

Affected employees received severance packages and support from the company's employee assistance program.

"The staffing changes, impacting less than 1 percent of our workforce, will have no impact to services," MemorialCare Long Beach CEO John Bishop told The Grunion. "We have no further changes in staffing planned at this time, although as is standard in hospital operations, we evaluate and adjust staffing levels based on patient volume."

More articles on healthcare finance:

West Virginia health system gets bankruptcy plan approved; has -120 days cash on hand in Q2

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta extends furloughs until November

ProMedica posts $234.7M profit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.