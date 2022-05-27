California hospital closes

Patients' Hospital of Redding (Calif.) closed May 27 after 30 years, according to KRCR.

The hospital's owner, James Tate, MD, said there isn't enough inpatient volume to keep the facility open.

"[There's] not enough inpatient volume to keep the hospital open 24/7 the way the state license requires," Dr. Tate told KRCR. "So, we'll close it."

Dr. Tate said he will explore selling the hospital or leasing it.

The closure came as a surprise to some hospital staff, who were given one week's notice of the closure plan, according to the report.

Dr. Tate said his goal is for the staff to be provided jobs by a new hospital operator.