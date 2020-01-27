California county health system eyes cuts, layoffs to overcome $57M shortfall

In an effort to overcome a $57 million shortfall, the San Mateo (Calif.) County Health System is proposing several cuts to its services, according to the Palo Alto Daily Post.

The health system is proposing to cut the number of psychiatric beds in half, close its hospital pharmacy and lay off 80 employees.

Health system officials estimate the cuts will save the county hospital system $16 million.

The health system is also considering cutting its ophthalmology department and reducing some outreach programs.

The health system also is working on a plan to increase revenue by more than $30 million by increasing fees for EMT certification courses, increasing the number of patients who can have procedures in a day and improving workflows.

The San Mateo County Board will hear the plan Jan. 28.

