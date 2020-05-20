BJC HealthCare furloughs nearly 3,000 workers

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has furloughed 2,962 employees, nearly 10 percent of its workforce, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 15-hospital system said the furloughs are expected to last eight weeks, but some employees may return sooner depending on patient volumes, a spokesperson told the St. Louis Business Journal.

Like other health systems across the nation, BJC HealthCare has seen costs increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, revenues have declined due to the cancellation of elective procedures, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

BJC HealthCare is one of more than 250 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. that has furloughed workers in recent months. Read more about the furloughs here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Fortune 500: 40 healthcare companies make 2020 list

15 hospitals have closed this year — here's why

Mayo Clinic's operating income drops 88% in Q1

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.