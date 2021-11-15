Biden signs $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill: 5 healthcare takeaways

President Joe Biden on Nov. 15 signed into law a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure measure, which carries a total price of about $1.2 trillion spread over eight years and authorizes $550 billion in new spending.

Five healthcare takeaways from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

1. The measure puts $65 billion into expanding and improving broadband, according to CNBC. Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for expanding access to healthcare, especially in rural areas.

2. The newly signed law includes $42.45 billion in grants for expanding physical access to broadband, including building fiber or other networks. To increase affordability, all recipients must offer a low-cost plan.

3. The infrastructure deal provides a $30 per month voucher for low-income families to use toward any internet service plan, according to the American Hospital Association. It also expands the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a temporary pandemic program used by nearly 7.4 million households.

4. The measure creates a $100 million cyber response and recovery fund. Under the newly signed law, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency can provide direct support to private or public entities as they respond to significant breaches and cyberattacks, according to the AHA.

5. The legislation includes $55 billion to replace the nation's lead pipes and service lines, the largest investment ever made in clean drinking water, according to Forbes.