Best end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing vendor, per KLAS

KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named Ensemble Health Partners the best company for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing in 2024.

This is the fourth time the company has been awarded that designation, according to a Feb. 7 Ensemble Health news release. The company previously received the distinction from 2020 to 2022.

"The healthcare revenue cycle is growing increasingly more complex due to changing regulations, reimbursement requirements and rapid shifts in payor policy," Ensemble founder, president and CEO Judson Ivy said in the release. "We are proud to be recognized as the best for providers, by providers."

Ensemble manages more than $29 billion in net patient revenues, according to the release.

KLAS released its 2024 "Best in KLAS" report Feb. 7. KLAS compiled insights from workers at more than 5,000 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. The awards evaluate more than 1,100 product offerings.






