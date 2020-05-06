BCBS of Arizona to prepay 2,300 primary care physicians

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is sending prepayments to more than 2,300 primary care providers in one of its value-based care programs to help them cover shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prepayments, announced May 4, will go to providers in the insurer's patient-centered medical home program through a one-time payment that will be deducted from their end-of-year quality incentive payment. Providers in patient-centered medical home programs who meet the requirements can opt in to the program by submitting an application and signing an agreement.

"Primary care providers across the state are dedicated to the health of their patients and communities, and we want to help them continue to treat their patients during the pandemic and beyond," James Napoli, MD, CMO at BCBSAZ, said in a prepared statement. "These providers play a critical role every day in keeping our members healthy and have been greatly impacted as office visits have decreased. The prepayments will give them the flexibility they need to manage their operations in these uncertain times."

