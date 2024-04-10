Baycare gets $50M donation for children's hospital

BayCare and St. Joseph's Children's Foundation received a $50 million gift from a Tampa family.

The funds, donated by Tampa business leader and philanthropist Sidd Pagidipati, along with his brother Rahul and sister Srujani, will be used to build a new freestanding children's hospital in Tampa. The new hospital, to be opened by 2030, will be named Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's.

The gift is the largest publicly recorded gift to a hospital in Tampa Bay and one of the largest to healthcare in Florida, according to an April 10 system news release.