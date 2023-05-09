Baptist Health Care back in the black as operating income improves

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care has reported first-quarter positive operating income of $1.4 million on $211.2 million of revenue.

The numbers came as the two-hospital system said its overall salaries and benefits expenses were down 8.7 percent on the same quarter last year. Baptist Health Care reported a $10.8 million operating loss in the first quarter of 2022.

The system, which also operates a multispecialty physician enterprise and various joint ventures, said its overall income for the period totaled $8 million compared to a loss of $27.1 million in 2022.

Baptist Health Care reported an operating loss of $2.4 million and an overall profit of $17.2 million in the six months ending March 31.