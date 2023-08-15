Bankrupt North Carolina hospital clinics to shutter if buyer not found

Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital, which closed and filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 3, could also close its six clinics if a buyer isn't found, local news outlet WITN reported Aug. 15.
When the hospital shut down, it said that its clinic would remain open. Martin General is looking to identify a buyer for the clinics before Oct. 5.
The six clinics:
- Roanoke Orthopedics
- Roanoke Surgical
- Martin Family Medicine
- Williamston Heart and Vascular
- Martin Speciality Clinics
- Rural Health Clinic
The clinics employ 28 workers.