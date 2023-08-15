Bankrupt North Carolina hospital clinics to shutter if buyer not found

Noah Schwartz -

Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital, which closed and filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 3, could also close its six clinics if a buyer isn't found, local news outlet WITN reported Aug. 15.

When the hospital shut down, it said that its clinic would remain open. Martin General is looking to identify a buyer for the clinics before Oct. 5. 

The six clinics:

  • Roanoke Orthopedics
  • Roanoke Surgical
  • Martin Family Medicine
  • Williamston Heart and Vascular
  • Martin Speciality Clinics
  • Rural Health Clinic

The clinics employ 28 workers.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars