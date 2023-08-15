Bankrupt North Carolina hospital clinics to shutter if buyer not found

Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital, which closed and filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 3, could also close its six clinics if a buyer isn't found, local news outlet WITN reported Aug. 15.

When the hospital shut down, it said that its clinic would remain open. Martin General is looking to identify a buyer for the clinics before Oct. 5.

The six clinics:

Roanoke Orthopedics

Roanoke Surgical

Martin Family Medicine

Williamston Heart and Vascular

Martin Speciality Clinics

Rural Health Clinic

The clinics employ 28 workers.