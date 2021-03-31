Average charges for 8 common procedures in emergency, retail, urgent care settings

In 2019, the median charge for a 30-minute new patient office visit ranged from $188 in a retail clinic to $246 in an urgent care center, according to a March 31 report from Fair Health.

For the report, Fair Health, an independent nonprofit focused on enhancing transparency of healthcare costs and health insurance information, analyzed more than 32 billion private healthcare claims records from its database.

Below is the average charge for eight common procedures, as identified by CPT code, performed in retail, urgent care and emergency room settings:

Retail

Office outpatient visit 15 minutes (99213): $118

Streptococcus test (87880): $35

Immunization administration (90471): $35

Flu test (87804): $40

Office outpatient visit 25 minutes (99214): $167

Office outpatient, new, 30 minutes (99203): $188

Zoster shingles vaccine (90750): $190

Office outpatient, new, 20 minutes (99202): $144

Urgent care

Office outpatient visit 25 minutes (99214): $242

Office outpatient visit 15 minutes (99213): $194

Office outpatient, new, 30 minutes (99203): $246

Flu test (87804): $43

Streptococcus test (87880): $42

Office outpatient, new, 45 minutes (99204): $317

Therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic injection (96372): $60

Urinalysis procedures (81003): $18

Emergency room

Emergency department visit — high severity/life-threatening (99285): $1,151

Emergency department visit — high/urgent severity (99284): $708

Emergency department visit — moderate severity (99283): $441

Electrocardiogram (93010): $44

Single-view chest X-ray (71045): $41

Two-view chest X-ray (71046): $46

Blood count; complete, automated (85025): $36

CT head/brain without contrast material (70450): $602

