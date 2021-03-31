Average charges for 8 common procedures in emergency, retail, urgent care settings
In 2019, the median charge for a 30-minute new patient office visit ranged from $188 in a retail clinic to $246 in an urgent care center, according to a March 31 report from Fair Health.
For the report, Fair Health, an independent nonprofit focused on enhancing transparency of healthcare costs and health insurance information, analyzed more than 32 billion private healthcare claims records from its database.
Below is the average charge for eight common procedures, as identified by CPT code, performed in retail, urgent care and emergency room settings:
Retail
- Office outpatient visit 15 minutes (99213): $118
- Streptococcus test (87880): $35
- Immunization administration (90471): $35
- Flu test (87804): $40
- Office outpatient visit 25 minutes (99214): $167
- Office outpatient, new, 30 minutes (99203): $188
- Zoster shingles vaccine (90750): $190
- Office outpatient, new, 20 minutes (99202): $144
Urgent care
- Office outpatient visit 25 minutes (99214): $242
- Office outpatient visit 15 minutes (99213): $194
- Office outpatient, new, 30 minutes (99203): $246
- Flu test (87804): $43
- Streptococcus test (87880): $42
- Office outpatient, new, 45 minutes (99204): $317
- Therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic injection (96372): $60
- Urinalysis procedures (81003): $18
Emergency room
- Emergency department visit — high severity/life-threatening (99285): $1,151
- Emergency department visit — high/urgent severity (99284): $708
- Emergency department visit — moderate severity (99283): $441
- Electrocardiogram (93010): $44
- Single-view chest X-ray (71045): $41
- Two-view chest X-ray (71046): $46
- Blood count; complete, automated (85025): $36
- CT head/brain without contrast material (70450): $602
More articles on healthcare finance:
Medicare claims will be held pending Congressional action on sequester cut
CMS urged to give hospitals a break from lower payments under site-neutral policy
CMS delays some application requests for rural payment model
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.