Average charge for complex COVID-19 hospital stay is $317K+

The average billed charge for a COVID-19 hospitalization with complexities is $317,810, while the median billed charge is $208,136, according to cost estimates released Sept. 21 from Fair Health.

Fair Health is an independent nonprofit focused on enhancing price transparency of healthcare costs and health insurance information. The report shares the latest national estimates for a COVID-19 hospitalization in September 2021.

Here are five other findings from the Fair Health analysis:

1. The average estimated allowed amount, or the total amount paid to an in-network provider including plan and patient payments, is $98,139 for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization.The median estimated amount allowed is about $71,000 for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization, according to the analysis.

2. For a general COVID-19 hospitalization, without a complexity, the average billed charge is $74,591, and the median billed charge is $54,262.

3. For a general COVID-19 hospitalization, the average estimated allowed amount is $33,525 and the median estimated allowed amount is $25,188.

4. For a non-COVID-19 hospitalization, the average charge amount is $2,557, and the median billed charge is $2,289.

5. For a non-COVID-19 hospitalization, the average estimated allowed amount is $1,008, and the median estimated allowed amount is $893.



