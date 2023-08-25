Average annual healthcare cost in all 50 states

Alaska tops the charts when it comes to healthcare costs, with an average yearly expenditure of $13,188 per resident.

That number comes from Forbes Advisor, which updated its "cost of living by state" analysis on Aug. 23. To determine each state's average annual healthcare cost, the publication referred to KFF.org's available healthcare expenditure data, which it averaged from 2018 to 2020. Annual costs refer to the combined price of one's insurance premium, deductible, copayments, coinsurance and out-of-pocket expenses.

Here's how every state ranked, along with their residents' average annual healthcare expenditure rounded to the nearest dollar:

1. Alaska — $13,188

2. New York — $13,012

3. Massachusetts — $12,754

4. Delaware — $12,294

5. Vermont — $12,237

6. West Virginia — $12,019

7. Connecticut — $11,899

8. South Dakota — $11,736

9. Maine — $11,505

10. New Hampshire — $11,359

11. New Jersey — $11,266

12. Pennsylvania — $11,229

13. Rhode Island — $11,049

14. North Dakota — $10,741

15. Minnesota — $10,510

16. Maryland — $10,340

17. Wyoming — $10,296

18. Ohio — $10,093

19. Nebraska — $9,974

20. Indiana — $9,914

21. Louisiana — $9,796

22. Montana — $9,791

23. Kentucky — $9,778

24. California — $9,665

25. Wisconsin — $9,626

26. Oregon — $9,625

27. Illinois — $9,601

28. Hawaii — $9,593

29. Michigan — $9,524

30. Florida — $9,501

31. Missouri — $9,461

32. Iowa — $9,265

33. Oklahoma — $8,997

34. Washington — $8,939

35. Arkansas — $8,912

36. Tennessee – $8,909

37. Mississippi — $8,852

38. Kansas — $8,845

39. Virginia — $8,815

40. Alabama — $8,788

41. North Carolina — $8,607

42. New Mexico — $8,505

43. South Carolina — $8,362

44. Colorado — $8,289

45. Georgia — $8,282

46. Arizona — $8,239

47. Nevada — $8,118

48. Texas — $8,048

49. Idaho — $7,772

50. Utah — $7,241