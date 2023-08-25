Average annual healthcare cost in all 50 states

Alaska tops the charts when it comes to healthcare costs, with an average yearly expenditure of $13,188 per resident.
That number comes from Forbes Advisor, which updated its "cost of living by state" analysis on Aug. 23. To determine each state's average annual healthcare cost, the publication referred to KFF.org's available healthcare expenditure data, which it averaged from 2018 to 2020. Annual costs refer to the combined price of one's insurance premium, deductible, copayments, coinsurance and out-of-pocket expenses.
Here's how every state ranked, along with their residents' average annual healthcare expenditure rounded to the nearest dollar:
1. Alaska — $13,188
2. New York — $13,012
3. Massachusetts — $12,754
4. Delaware — $12,294
5. Vermont — $12,237
6. West Virginia — $12,019
7. Connecticut — $11,899
8. South Dakota — $11,736
9. Maine — $11,505
10. New Hampshire — $11,359
11. New Jersey — $11,266
12. Pennsylvania — $11,229
13. Rhode Island — $11,049
14. North Dakota — $10,741
15. Minnesota — $10,510
16. Maryland — $10,340
17. Wyoming — $10,296
18. Ohio — $10,093
19. Nebraska — $9,974
20. Indiana — $9,914
21. Louisiana — $9,796
22. Montana — $9,791
23. Kentucky — $9,778
24. California — $9,665
25. Wisconsin — $9,626
26. Oregon — $9,625
27. Illinois — $9,601
28. Hawaii — $9,593
29. Michigan — $9,524
30. Florida — $9,501
31. Missouri — $9,461
32. Iowa — $9,265
33. Oklahoma — $8,997
34. Washington — $8,939
35. Arkansas — $8,912
36. Tennessee – $8,909
37. Mississippi — $8,852
38. Kansas — $8,845
39. Virginia — $8,815
40. Alabama — $8,788
41. North Carolina — $8,607
42. New Mexico — $8,505
43. South Carolina — $8,362
44. Colorado — $8,289
45. Georgia — $8,282
46. Arizona — $8,239
47. Nevada — $8,118
48. Texas — $8,048
49. Idaho — $7,772
50. Utah — $7,241