Atrium Health receives $30M donation in honor of late patient, renames new rehab center

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received a $30 million gift in honor of the late David Conlan, a patient who benefited from the hospital's rehabilitative medicine.

To honor him, the hospital will name its new rehabilitation center the David L. Conlan Center, which is slated to open November 2022, according to an Oct. 27 press release.

The gift was from a longtime friend and colleague of Mr. Conlan's, Charlotte developer Howard "Smoky" Bissell, and his wife, Margaret. Mr. Conlan died in August.

The center will be 150,000 square feet with 70 private patient rooms. It will have a 9,300-square-foot outpatient clinic, an outdoor therapy garden, an aquatic therapy program and a center for independent living for those needing to relearn activities.

"We are humbled by Margaret and Smoky Bissell's tremendous generosity, which will enable Atrium Health to further enhance our latest technology and programs to better serve patients and the surrounding communities," said CEO Eugene Woods. "In a very poetic way, Margaret and Smoky are not only honoring one life, but impacting thousands through this memorial gift. The David Conlan name will forever be linked with a state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital, a place where wounds are healed, medical knowledge is advanced, and lives are rebuilt."