Aspirion taps former Optum exec for newly created role

Revenue cycle management company Aspirion has named Tina Eller to the newly created position of chief experience officer.

Ms. Eller most recently served as vice president of tech-enabled transformation at Optum, according to an April 9 Aspirion news release.

In her new role, Ms. Eller will oversee Aspirion's client success and implementation teams, according to the release.

"Tina's appointment signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experience and outcome," Aspirion CEO Amy Amick said in the release. "This, along with several other pointed investments including our concentrated efforts on leap-ahead AI capabilities, are aimed at ensuring that we honor our commitment to our clients to help capture the complex receivables they are rightfully owed and to always be the partner of choice."