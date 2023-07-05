Arkansas health system breaks with UnitedHealthcare over reimbursement rates

More than 250 physicians and healthcare providers are now out of network with UnitedHealthcare in Conway, Ark., and Central Arkansas, according to a July 5 Arkansas Money and Politics report.

Discussions between Conway Regional Health System and the insurer had been ongoing for six months and, despite apparently reaching a late-stage agreement, the two sides could not finalize the deal.

The report describes United's "inability to meet Conway Regional at a fair reimbursement rate."

UnitedHealthcare is currently paying other acute care hospitals up to 50 percent more for the same inpatient markets, "something Conway Regional Health System can no longer afford to accept," according to the health system's website.

United Healthcare said it had made numerous compromises in its dealings with Conway Health.

“Conway Regional Health System is demanding to double the cost of care at its hospitals over the next 24 months, including an egregious 65% price hike in just the first year of our contract," the insurer added.

Conway Regional remains in network with the Veterans Affairs-Clinical Care Network. Veterans will not experience any disruption in care, according to the AMP report.