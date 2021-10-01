Applications open for $25.5B in relief aid

The portal is now open for providers to apply for $25.5 billion in COVID-19 aid, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The funds available include $8.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan for rural healthcare providers and about $17 billion from the Provider Relief Fund for providers who can document revenue loss and expenses attributable to the pandemic.

HRSA said providers should apply for funds from both programs in one application to reduce administrative burdens.



The application portal will close Oct. 26.

