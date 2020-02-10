Anthem CEO picks up $2M in stock amid dip

Anthem's CEO purchased company stock on the open market as shares fell during the last week in January, according to Barron's.

Anthem stock dropped 6 percent Jan. 29 after the health insurer reported that its medical loss ratio, or the share of premiums Anthem pays toward medical claims, grew to 89 percent. That's almost a percent higher than analysts' estimates.



Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux picked up stocks during the downturn. On Jan. 30, she bought 7,600 Anthem shares for $2 million, according to Barron's. Her total shares in the company are 26,556.

