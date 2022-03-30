Americans have more than $100B saved in health savings accounts

Health savings account assets have surpassed $100 billion, HSA investment consultant Devenir told CNBC March 29.

Five things to know:

1. HSA assets reached $98 billion by Dec. 31, 2021, a 19 percent increase over 2020.

2. Assets eclipsed $100 billion in January, reaching $100.7 billion by the end of the month.

3. Devenir predicts HSA assets will reach $150 billion by the end of 2024.

4. There were about 32 million HSA accounts by the end of 2021, an 8 percent increase over the previous year.

5. Only 7 percent of all accounts have some of their money invested in mutual funds or other investments.