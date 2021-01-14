American Hospital Association suspends political giving to candidates protesting US election results

The American Hospital Association said it will suspend political donations to candidates who disputed the results of the Electoral College.

Several other companies, including health insurers Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Cigna, made similar announcements.

The suspension comes after rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

"The tragic events last week at the U.S. Capitol were an assault on our democracy. This prompted the AHA to begin an immediate review of our political giving practices to ensure they are guided by our association’s vision and mission, as well as the democratic values we share as a nation," a statement from the association reads.

The lobby group said hospitals and health systems are key community leaders, healers and caregivers.

