Allina Health's operating income rises by $165M

Minneapolis-based Allina Health posted an operating income of $128.8 million for the year ended Dec. 31, up from the $36.3 million loss in 2020, according to its financial results.

The 10-hospital system saw its net income jump 400.8 percent in 2021 to $381.1 million, compared to $76.1 million the year prior.

Allina's total revenue increased by 11.3 percent, or $493 million, in 2021 compared to 2020. This was directly related to reduced volumes because of the mandatory shutdown in 2020, Allina said in the report. The system's total patient revenue reached $4.5 billion in 2021, a 14.5 percent increase from the year before at $3.9 billion.

The health system's operating expenses rose 7.5 percent for the 12 months months ended Dec. 31 to $4.7 billion, compared to $4.4 billion in 2020.