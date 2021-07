Aledade's ACOs saved Medicare an estimated $300 million in 2020, according to a July 22 news release.

Independent primary care practices are slated to receive more than $120 million in direct savings payments, Aledade said. The savings are across commercial payers, as well as Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and the Medicare Shared Savings Program.

During the past seven years, Aledade said its ACOs have created nearly $830 million in total savings.