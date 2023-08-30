Advocate Health posts nearly $1B bottom line gain in first 6 months

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health posted an $85.7 million operating income in the first six months of 2023, according to its Aug. 28 financial report.

The 67-hospital system, formed after Atrium Health merged with Advocate Aurora Health, posted $997.9 million of excess revenue over expenses in the first half of the year, according to the report.

The system posted $15.19 billion in total revenue and $15.1 billion in total expenses in the first half of 2023.

Here's a breakdown of first-half results by division:

Advocate Aurora Health

Revenue: $7.78 billion

Expenses: $7.65 billion

Operating income: $134.1 million

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Revenue: $2.34 billion

Expenses: $2.36 billion

Operating loss: -$14.4 million

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority Combined Group

Revenue: $4.22 billon

Expenses: $4.16 billion

Operating income: $58 million

The combined system performed 219,272 total surgeries in the first half of 2023 — 61,552 inpatient and 157,720 outpatient — and had 1,069,126 emergency department visits.