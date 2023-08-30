Advocate Health posts nearly $1B bottom line gain in first 6 months

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health posted an $85.7 million operating income in the first six months of 2023, according to its Aug. 28 financial report.
The 67-hospital system, formed after Atrium Health merged with Advocate Aurora Health, posted $997.9 million of excess revenue over expenses in the first half of the year, according to the report.
The system posted $15.19 billion in total revenue and $15.1 billion in total expenses in the first half of 2023.
Here's a breakdown of first-half results by division:
Advocate Aurora Health
Revenue: $7.78 billion
Expenses: $7.65 billion
Operating income: $134.1 million
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Revenue: $2.34 billion
Expenses: $2.36 billion
Operating loss: -$14.4 million
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority Combined Group
Revenue: $4.22 billon
Expenses: $4.16 billion
Operating income: $58 million
The combined system performed 219,272 total surgeries in the first half of 2023 — 61,552 inpatient and 157,720 outpatient — and had 1,069,126 emergency department visits.