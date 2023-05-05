Adventist Health reports $390M operating losses in past 2 years

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health reported a $241 million operating loss for 2022 as expenses rose 5.3 percent.

While revenues edged higher for the 23-hospital system, the $5.6 billion of expenses dragged down losses, adding to the $149 million operating loss in 2021.

With investment values also suffering, the system's overall 2022 loss was $557 million compared to a $9 million gain in 2021.

Long-term debt as of Dec. 31 totaled approximately $2.4 billion. Days' cash on hand were 148.1 compared with 189.2 as at Dec. 31, 2021.