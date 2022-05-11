AdventHealth posts $417.7M loss in Q1

AdventHealth, a 48-hospital system based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., recorded a $417.72 net loss in the first quarter of 2022, driven by both investment and operating losses, according to recently released financial results.

In the quarter ended March 31, AdventHealth saw its revenue increase to $3.67 billion, up nearly 8 percent from the same period last year.

Although revenue was up, so were AdventHealth's expenses. In the first quarter of 2022, AdventHealth saw its expenses grow to $3.72 billion, up from $3.23 billion recorded in the same period in 2021.

"The increased expense is primarily a result of elevated premium and contract labor costs and wage inflation resulting from workforce shortages," AdventHealth stated in its financial report. "The system continues to implement workforce stabilization plans to reduce turnover and temporary labor utilization."

AdventHealth ended the first quarter of 2022 with an operating loss of $46.75 million. In the same quarter of 2021, AdventHealth recorded an operating income of $179.11 million.

After factoring in nonoperating items, including a $372.16 million investment loss, AdventHealth ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net loss of $417.72 million. In the first quarter of 2021, AdventHealth recorded a $94.78 million net income.