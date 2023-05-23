AdventHealth affirmed at 'AA' amid strong financial profile: Fitch

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth had both its default rating and that on a series of 2023 $286 million bonds affirmed May 22, Fitch said.

The "AA" rating confirms the 43-hospital system's strong financial profile, as does the stable outlook, which infers an expected recovery to a stronger balance sheet.

AdventHealth has been able to show robust financial profitability even with pandemic pressures and has a strong geographic diversity and market share, Fitch said.

AdventHealth, whose 2023 bonds are not expected to increase the system's debt, has almost three-quarters of its revenue stemming from Florida but also operates in eight other states.