'A game changer': RIP Medical Debt gets $50M donation

RIP Medical Debt received a record-breaking $50 million donation that will be used to abolish medical debt for Americans, the company announced Dec. 15.

The donation was from MacKenzie Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The nonprofit RIP Medical Debt works with several organizations to help wipe out unpaid medical debt, and the company can now buy debt directly from hospitals, the HHS Office of the Inspector General said in July.

RIP Medical Debt can forgive the debt for pennies on the dollar.

"This is a game changer for RIP Medical Debt, allowing us to move toward our goals in a greatly accelerated way," said Allison Sesso, RIP Medical Debt's executive director. "We will immediately put this generous donation to work against our vision, that includes the strategic engagement of communities across the country, to achieve health equity for all."

