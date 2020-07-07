98% of physicians avoid MIPS penalties: 5 things to know

CMS released details July 7 about the second-year performance results of the Quality Payment Program's Merit-based Incentive Payment System, which determined payment adjustments for clinicians in 2020.

Here are five notes on MIPS scores and payment adjustments from the 2018 performance year:

1. Most clinicians in MIPS — 98 percent — avoided a negative payment adjustment in 2018. A year earlier, 5 percent of clinicians received a negative payment adjustment.

2. Most clinicians — 84 percent — earned an "exceptional performance" designation, resulting in positive payment adjustments ranging from 0.2 percent to 1.68 percent.

3. About 13 percent of clinicians in MIPS received payment adjustments of 0 percent to 0.2 percent.

4. More than 356,000 clinicians participated in MIPS through Advanced Alternative Payment Models in 2018, a 15,000 clinician increase from a year earlier.

5. In 2018, 84 percent of small practices and 97 percent of rural practices earned a positive payment adjustment. In 2017, 74 percent of small practices and 93 percent of rural practices received a positive payment adjustment.

