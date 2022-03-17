9 most in-demand revenue cycle roles in healthcare

Registrars and billing specialists are the most in-demand jobs in healthcare revenue cycle, according to a survey of 411 hospital and health system CFOs and revenue cycle leaders.

The survey, published March 17, was commissioned by healthcare operations provider AKASA and fielded between Dec. 1, 2021, to Dec. 21, 2021.

Here is a ranking of the revenue cycle roles finance leaders said they have the greatest need to fill and the number of finance leaders who said they need more talent in that role:

1. Registrars (59.6 percent)

2. Billing specialists (54.7 percent)

3. Patient follow-up (42.4 percent)

4. Front-office staff (38.7 percent)

5. Central scheduling (37.8 percent)

6. Denial specialists (37.1 percent)

7. Authorization staff (36.1 percent)

8. Claims specialists (35.2 percent)

9. Collections (34.4 percent)