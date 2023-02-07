8 health systems with strong finances

Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Berkshire Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Pittsfield, Mass.-based system has a strong financial profile, solid liquidity and modest leverage, according to Fitch.

2. ChristianaCare has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The Newark, Del.-based system has a unique position with the state's largest teaching hospital and extensive clinical depth that affords strong regional and statewide market capture, and it is expected to return to near pre-pandemic level margins over the medium term, Moody's said.

3. Harris Health System has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Houston-based system has a "very strong" revenue defensibility, primarily based on the district's significant taxing margin that provides support for operations and debt service, Fitch said.

4. Johns Hopkins Medicine has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Baltimore-based system has a strong financial role as a major provider in the Central Maryland and Washington, D.C., market, supported by its excellent clinical reputation with a regional, national and international reach, Fitch said.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health has an "AA-" and stable outlook with Fitch. The system's upgrade from "A+" reflects the continued strength of the health system's operating performance, growth in unrestricted liquidity and excellent market position in a demographically favorable market, Fitch said.

6. Salem (Ore.) Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has a "very strong" financial profile and a leading market share position, Fitch said.

7. TriHealth has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Cincinnati-based system's strong financial and operating profiles, as well as its broad reach, high-acuity services and stable market position in a highly fragmented and competitive market, Fitch said.

8. Willis-Knighton Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Shreveport, La.-based system has a "dominant inpatient market position" and is well positioned to manage operating pressures, Fitch said.