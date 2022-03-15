7 hospitals with more than 1,500 beds, 5-star price transparency scores

Seven hospitals with more than 1,500 beds have five-star ratings for price transparency, according to the Price Transparency Scorecard released by health technology company Turquoise Health March 14.

The scorecard will officially launch in the spring, but is open for use now, according to a March 14 Turquoise Health news release.

The scoring is algorithm-driven and based on a five-star rating using more than 60 pieces of information, according to Turquoise Health.

Under the federal price transparency rule that took effect Jan. 1, 2021, hospitals must post all prices online in an easily accessible format. In a survey of 1,000 hospitals, 14.3 percent were compliant, a February report by Patient Rights Advocate found.

Seven hospitals with more than 1,500 beds that have a five-star score for posting their rates in a machine-readable format:

1. NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City): 2,262 beds

2. Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester, Minn.): 2,059 beds

3. Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio): 1,826 beds

4. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): 1,737 beds

5. IU Health University Hospital (Indianapolis): 1,733 beds

6. Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals: 1,593 beds

7. UPMC Presbyterian (Pittsburgh): 1,577