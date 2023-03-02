56% of patients like to switch providers after poor billing experience

Fifty-six percent of patients said they likely would switch providers after a poor billing experience, a survey from RCM company RevSpring found.

RevSpring partnered with Keypoint Intelligence on a quantitative, web-based survey of 1,000 healthcare patients in the U.S., according to its "2023 Voice of the Patient Survey," released Feb. 28.

Twenty-three percent of those surveyed said they would be very likely to seek a new healthcare provider following a poor billing experience. Thirty-three percent said they would be somewhat likely, 30 percent were neutral, 10 percent were somewhat unlikely and 4 percent were very unlikely.

Meanwhile, 67 percent of respondents said they would switch providers due to poor communication during the pre-care process, according to the survey.