56% of patients like to switch providers after poor billing experience

Andrew Cass -

Fifty-six percent of patients said they likely would switch providers after a poor billing experience, a survey from RCM company RevSpring found. 

RevSpring partnered with Keypoint Intelligence on a quantitative, web-based survey of 1,000 healthcare patients in the U.S., according to its "2023 Voice of the Patient Survey," released Feb. 28.  

Twenty-three percent of those surveyed said they would be very likely to seek a new healthcare provider following a poor billing experience. Thirty-three percent said they would be somewhat likely, 30 percent were neutral, 10 percent were somewhat unlikely and 4 percent were very unlikely. 

Meanwhile, 67 percent of respondents said they would switch providers due to poor communication during the pre-care process, according to the survey. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars