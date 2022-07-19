5 specialties that drive the most revenue to hospitals

Payment models in healthcare are evolving, but physicians still drive revenue to hospitals through patient, procedure, test and treatment volume, according to an analysis by Merritt Hawkins released July 18.

Physicians generate an average of about $2.4 million each year for their affiliated hospitals. The amount of revenue physicians drive to hospitals varies across specialties.

Below are the five physician specialties that generate the highest average annual net revenue for hospitals:

1. Cardiology (interventional): $3.48 million

2. Orthopedic surgery: $3.29 million

3. Gastroenterology: $2.97 million

4. Family medicine: $2.11 million

5. OB-GYN: $2.02 million