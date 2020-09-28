5 hospitals hiring revenue cycle VPs
Below are five hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents during the past few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Mount Desert Island Hospital Organization in Bar Harbor, Maine, seeks a vice president of finance and support.
2. Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
3. Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh seeks a vice president of revenue cycle operations.
4. The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
5. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a vice president of hospital revenue cycle site operations.
