5 hospitals hiring revenue cycle VPs

Below are five hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Mount Desert Island Hospital Organization in Bar Harbor, Maine, seeks a vice president of finance and support.

2. Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh seeks a vice president of revenue cycle operations.

4. The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a vice president of hospital revenue cycle site operations.

