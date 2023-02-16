4 health systems with recent credit rating upgrades

Here are four health systems that recently had their credit rating upgraded by Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service or S&P Global Ratings:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Cooper University Health Care received upgrades from both S&P and Moody's. S&P upgraded the Camden, N.J.-based system from "BBB+" to "A-," praising Cooper for its focus on cost containment, revenue improvement, expanding market share and developing key services to gain more tertiary referrals and limit outpatient migration to Philadelphia academic medical centers.

Moody's raised the system's bond ratings from "Baa1" to "A3" and said it expects Cooper's operating margins will be maintained through execution of its performance improvement plan and strong growth in key service lines.

2. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center's rating was raised to "BB+" from "BB" by Fitch. "The upgrade … incorporates LLUMC's major new hospital, which is now open, and the system has been operating in their new environment for more than one year, removing a considerable risk factor," Fitch said in a report.

3. Mercyhealth's credit rating was upgraded from "A-" to "A" by Fitch. The rating agency said the Rockford, Ill.-based system's operating profile is expected to remain strong in the longer term.

4. Orlando (Fla.) Health's rating was upgraded to "AA-" from "A+" by Fitch. The ratings agency said in a report the bump "reflects the continued strength of OHI's operating performance, growth in unrestricted liquidity and excellent market position in a demographically favorable market."