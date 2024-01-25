35 best hospitals for price transparency

The top five hospitals for price transparency are located in Maryland, according to a recent ranking from Money.

The report, released Jan. 18, ranked 115 of the nation's top medical facilities on more than 13,500 data points to determine which hospitals are "best." One criteria was price transparency. The publication worked with consulting firm Denniston and the healthcare data team at the nonprofit RAND to determine how accurately a hospital's publicly listed price matches the charge on a patient's bill. Read more about the price transparency measure they developed here.

The following hospitals received an "A-" or better on Money's price transparency analysis:

"A+"

Frederick (Md.) Health Hospital

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Johns Hopkins Howard County General Hospital (Columbia, Md.)

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

"A"

Beverly (Mass.) Hospital

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center

Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.)

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital (Clinton Township, Mich.)

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.)

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center-Burlington (Mass.)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester (Minn.)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

South Shore Hospital (South Weymouth, Mass.)

St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital

"A-"

Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield (Mich.) and Novi

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple (Texas)

Bethesda North (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth, Minn.)

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights, Ohio)

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh, N.C.)

Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Centers (New Lenox, Ill.)

Trinity Health Ann Arbor (Mich.) Hospital

United Regional Healthcare System (Wichita Falls, Texas)

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

The University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics Authority (Madison)

UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals (Harrisburg, Pa.)

UT Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)



View Money's ranking of the top U.S. hospitals here.