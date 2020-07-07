34 hospital groups urge HHS to delay price disclosure start

Thirty-four state hospital associations penned a letter to HHS urging the agency to delay the start date of the hospital price transparency rule.

The rule, currently facing a legal challenge from the American Hospital Association, requires hospitals to publicly disclose negotiated rates with insurers starting in 2021.

The hospital associations are asking the HHS to delay the effective date until the challenge is settled by the courts.

The state associations note that complying with the price transparency rule would add a new burden for hospitals and health systems that are "in the midst of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency."

