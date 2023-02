32 hospitals looking for CFOs

Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by some of the largest systems in the nation.

CFOs are being sought by hospitals within HCA Healthcare, Tenet, Community Health Systems and Universal Health Services, as well as independent hospitals and those owned by smaller systems.

Here are 32 recently-posted hospital CFO openings, by state:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

Alabama

Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis)

Arizona

Tenet-owned Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital (Tucson)

Arkansas

Saline Memorial Hospital (Benton)

California

El Centro Regional Medical Center

HCA-owned Los Robles Regional Medical Center

HCA-owned Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Colorado

UHS-owned Cedar Springs Hospital (Colorado Springs)

Florida

CHS-owned ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte

HCA-owned HCA Florida Westside Hospital (Plantation)

Illinois

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

Indiana

Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City)

Louisiana

Beacon Hospital Managem (Baton Rouge)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Merit Health Biloxi

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Ville Platte)

Minnesota

Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls)

Missouri

Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital

New Mexico

Holy Cross Medical Center (Taos)

Oklahoma

Integris Health (Oklahoma City)

Pennsylvania

Warren General Hospital

Texas

BSA Hospital (Amarillo)

Crane Memorial Hospital

Freestone Medical Center (Fairfield)

CHS-owned Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin)

Cross Creek Hospital (Austin)

HCA-owned Del Sol Medical Center (El Paso)

HCA-owned St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Navarro Regional Hospital (Corsicana)

Red River Hospital (Wichita Falls)

Tenet-owned USPI Surgical Hospitals - Group CFO (Dallas)

South Carolina

Tenet-owned Hilton Head Hospital (Hilton Head Island)

Washington

North Valley Hospital District (Tonasket)