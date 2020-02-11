30 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

The following 30 hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred in the past six months. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Altru Health System (Grand Forks, N.D.) — from "A-" to "BBB" (Fitch Ratings); from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

2. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System — from "Baa1" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service); from "BBB" to "BBB-" (S&P Global Ratings)

3. Bibb County Medical Center (Centreville, Ala.) — from "BBB+" to "BB" (S&P Global Ratings)

4. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.) — from "Baa2" to "Ba1" (Moody's Investors Service); from "A-" to "BBB" (Fitch Ratings)

5. Covenant Health (Tewksbury, Mass.) — from "BBB+" to "BBB" (Fitch Ratings)

6. Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital — from "BB+" to "BB" (S&P Global Ratings)

7. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.) — from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service)

8. Excela Health (Greensburg, Pa.) — from "A3" to "Baa1" (Moody's Investors Service)

9. Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster, Ohio) — from "Baa3" to "Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service)

10. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) — from "AA-" to "A+" (S&P Global Ratings)

11. Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center — from "Ba1" to "Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service)

12. Integris (Oklahoma City) — from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service)

13. Mercy Medical Center (Des Moines, Iowa) — from "A" to "A-" (S&P Global Ratings)

14. Methodist Hospitals (Gary, Ind.) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (S&P Global Ratings)

15. Murray (Ky.) Calloway County Hospital — from "Baa3" to "Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service)

16. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami) — from "A+" to "A" (S&P Global Ratings)

17. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service)

18. Parmer County (Texas) Hospital District — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

19. Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital — from "BBB+" to "BBB" (S&P Global Ratings)

20. ProMedica Health System (Toledo, Ohio) — from "Baa1" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service); from "BBB+" to "BBB" (Fitch Ratings)

21. Regional West Health Services (Scottsbluff, Neb.) — from "BBB" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings)

22. Sanford Health (Sioux Fall, S.D.) — from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service)

23. South Nassau Communities Hospital (Oceanside, N.Y.) — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

24. Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Lumberton, N.C.) — from "A-" to "BBB+" (Fitch Ratings)

25. Sparrow Health System (Lansing, Mich.) — from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service)

26. St. John's Riverside Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.) — from "B-" to "CCC+" (S&P Global Ratings)

27. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) — from "A+" to "A" (S&P Global Ratings)

28. Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) — from "A" to "BBB" (Fitch Ratings); from "A3" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

29. University of Chicago Medical Center — from "A1" to "Aa3" (Moody's Investors Service)

30. Winkler County Memorial Hospital (Kermit, Texas) — from "AA" to "BB+" (S&P Global Ratings)

