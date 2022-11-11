3 recent revenue cycle leadership hires by health systems

Here are three health systems that have made revenue cycle executive hires Becker's has reported since Oct. 10.

1. Cone Health: The Greensboro, N.C.-based system named Jason Nelms vice president of revenue cycle on Nov. 3. Mr. Nelms joins the health system from Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, where he served as assistant vice president of patient financial services.

2. Prime Healthcare: The Ontario, Calif.-based system promoted Sunitha Reddy to chief revenue officer on Nov. 4. Ms. Reddy joined Prime Healthcare in 2013 as vice president of operations. She will continue working in that role in addition to serving as chief revenue officer.

3. South Georgia Medical Center: The Valdosta-based system named Olaf Faeskorn vice president of revenue cycle on Oct. 7. Mr. Faeskorn joins from Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, where he served as executive director of health information management, coding, clinical documentation integrity and utilization review.