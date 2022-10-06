3 out of 4 Americans give healthcare affordability a D or F grade: Gallup survey

About a third of Americans give the affordability of healthcare a failing grade, a new Gallup poll published Oct. 6 found.

The survey, conducted by Gallup and healthcare advocacy group West Health, asked respondents how they would grade aspects of the U.S. healthcare system.

Affordability received the lowest scores — 41 percent of respondents said they would grade affordability as D, and an additional 33 percent said they would grade affordability as F.

Respondents also awarded low grades to the healthcare system overall — just 4 percent rated the system as A.

"After years of higher prices, growing inequities, skipping treatments, getting sicker, or borrowing money to pay medical bills, it's no wonder so many Americans view the health system so poorly," Timothy Lash, West Health president, said in a news release.

The survey also found Americans are concerned about affording healthcare in the future. Around half of the respondents said they are worried they will not be able to afford care as they age, and 2 out of 3 respondents under 65 said they are concerned Medicare will not exist when they reach the age of eligibility.

The survey was conducted from June 21-30 and polled 5,584 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 1.6 percent.

See the full results here.