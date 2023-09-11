3 more hospitals fined for price transparency violations

CMS fined two more hospitals for alleged price transparency violations Sept. 5, marking the third consecutive month the agency has levied fines to noncompliant hospitals.

According to CMS' price transparency website:

Washington, D.C.-based Saint Elizabeths Hospital was fined $677,440.

was fined $677,440. Silver Spring, Md.-based Holy Cross Hospital was fined $325,710.

Additionally, CMS' Sept. 8 update of its price transparency website included information of another hospital fined Aug. 22 that was not previously uploaded to the site. Doctors' Center Hospital Bayamón (Puerto Rico) was fined $102,200.

The hospitals have 30 days from the issuance date to appeal the fines.

CMS has now fined 14 hospitals for price transparency violations. To date, three hospitals have appealed their penalties and are under review, according to CMS.





