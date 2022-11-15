3 factors boosting physicians' willingness to adopt value-based care

A July 2022 Bain US Frontline of Healthcare Survey found that about 80 percent of physicians are interested in value-based care arrangements, but that interest decreases as the risk to the provider increases.

"Physicians have well-founded concerns about their ability to take on risk, fueling their hesitation," according to a Bain report released Nov. 14. "Bain research shows physicians continue to face financial, operational and administrative hurdles to adopting [value-based care]. They also acknowledge the difficulty of succeeding in [value-based care] models and feel considerably less equipped to succeed now than they did in 2017 and 2020, based on our previous surveys."

Thirty-seven percent of the 290 physicians surveyed said sufficient financial resources would increase their willingness to adopt value-based care. Thirty-two percent said their willingness would be boosted by effective medical coding. And twenty-nine percent said it would be boosted by staff to manage reporting and outreach requirements.