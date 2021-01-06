14 health systems with strong finances

Here are 14 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Hospital and health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. St. Louis-based Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a strong financial profile and a significant presence in several key markets, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects Ascension will continue to produce healthy operating margins.

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P. Atrium and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health merged in October. The addition of the Winston-Salem service area and Wake Forest Baptist's academic and research programs enhance Atrium's position within the highly competitive North Carolina healthcare market, S&P said.

3. Phoenix-based Banner Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and S&P. Banner's financial profile is strong, even taking into consideration the market volatility that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system to continue to improve operating margins and to generate cash flow sufficient to sustain strong key financial metrics.

4. Dallas- based Baylor Scott & White Health has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has strong liquidity and is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Baylor Scott & White Health to continue to benefit from its centralized operating model, proven ability to execute complex strategies and well-developed planning abilities.

5. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare Health System has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has extensive clinical depth and includes Delaware's largest teaching hospital, Moody's said. The system's strong market position will help it resume near pre-pandemic level margins in fiscal year 2021, according to Moody's.

6. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a strong financial profile, and Moody's expects Inova's balance sheet to remain exceptionally strong.

7. Philadelphia-based Main Line Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The credit rating agency expects the system's operations to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and for it to resume its track record of strong operating cash flow margins.

8. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has an excellent reputation and generates strong patient demand at its academic medical centers in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said strong patient demand and proactive expense control measures would likely fuel good results for Mayo for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31.

9. Midland-based MidMichigan Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system generated healthy operational levels through fiscal year 2020, and Fitch expects it to continue generating strong cash flow.

10. Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system had strong pre-COVID margins and liquidity, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects the system to maintain strong operating cash flow margins.

11. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has strong margins and each of its markets have met or exceeded budgeted expectations over the past four years, Fitch said.

12. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and a leading market position in Albuquerque and throughout New Mexico, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said it believes Presbyterian Healthcare Services is more resilient to pandemic disruptions than most other hospital systems.

13. Renton, Wash.-based Providence has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. Providence has a large revenue base and a leading market share in most of its markets, according to Moody's. The credit rating agency expects the system's operations to improve this year.

14. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating is driven by Trinity's national size and scale, with significant market presence in several states, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system's operating margins to improve in the long term.

