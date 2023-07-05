$12B in hospital bonds impaired

Facing high labor costs and economic uncertainty, hospitals hold $12 billion in impaired bonds, The Wall Street Journal reported July 5.

According to Municipal Market Analytics, nearly 4 percent of all hospital municipal bond debt is outstanding. The debt crisis is at its worst level in the past 15 years, including during the 2008 financial crash.

The COVID-19-era reliance on travel labor exacerbated the issue. Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health paid nurses $200 per hour at the pandemic's peak, according to the Journal.

The health system's lenders now demand $18 million in reserves as a guarantee for bondholders.

Hospitals that fail to meet lenders' requirements can face higher interest rates and credit downgrades.